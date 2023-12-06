Left Menu

12,000 people in Afghanistan afflicted with AIDS: Taliban

Approximately 12,000 people in Afghanistan are currently afflicted with the "HIV" disease, as per statistics provided by the Taliban-appointed Ministry of Public Health, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 10:52 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 10:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban-appointed ministry during a session on Monday in observance of World AIDS Day, noted that based on World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, 1.0 per cent of the population in Afghanistan is affected by HIV/AIDS. The ministry said that 3,492 individuals have been addressed through its Infectious Control Program.

The Taliban-appointed ministry during a session on Monday in observance of World AIDS Day, noted that based on World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, 1.0 per cent of the population in Afghanistan is affected by HIV/AIDS. The ministry said that 3,492 individuals have been addressed through its Infectious Control Program.

AIDS is transmitted through sexual intercourse, shared needles, and contaminated blood-related equipment from an infected person to others. Since 1998, it has been commemorated yearly on December 1 as World AIDS Day to spread awareness to combat the disease. AIDS, also known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, is caused by a virus that is transmitted to a person's body. Its symptoms can be distinguished in three stages.

The affected individual may experience severe or superficial infections in the initial stage. The disease generally leads to weakness and severe inflammation in the subsequent two stages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

