Israel's military hits 250 Gaza terror targets, some found based in schools

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that over the last day, the Israel Air Force attacked about 250 targets in the territory of the Gaza Strip and that its fighters continue to locate and destroy weapons, underground shafts, explosive charges and other terrorist infrastructures. It also uncovered more examples of terrorists using schools for cover.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 6 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that over the last day, the Israel Air Force attacked about 250 targets in the territory of the Gaza Strip and that its fighters continue to locate and destroy weapons, underground shafts, explosive charges and other terrorist infrastructures. It also uncovered more examples of terrorists using schools for cover. The forces of the IDF's 7th Brigade's combat team directed a fighter jet that destroyed the two launchers from which the terrorists enacted the barrage of rockets that hit the centre of Israel on Tuesday.

Also, terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad were eliminated, and a number of terrorist infrastructures were destroyed. Forces from the IDF's Kfir infantry brigade eliminated an armed terrorist squad that was operating near a school in the northern Gaza Strip. After that, the fighters located and destroyed an underground shaft and other terrorist infrastructures located in the area of the school. Weapons and ammunition were found in another school in the northern Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

