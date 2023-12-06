Israeli military finds stockpile of terrorist weapons and explosives near school and clinic

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 6 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that it uncovered near both a clinic and a school in Gaza, in what it described as "one of the largest stockpiles of weapons found in the Gaza Strip" to date, hundreds of missiles and launchers, long-range rockets, drones and explosive charges ready for use. Located in northern Gaza, the stockpile contained hundreds of missiles and RPG launchers of various types, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive charges, long-range missiles aimed at the centre of the State of Israel, dozens of grenades and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The weapons were confiscated by Israeli forces and some of them were destroyed in the field. All of the terrorist infrastructures were found near civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population.

"This is further proof of the cynical use that the terrorist organization Hamas makes of the residents of the Gaza Strip as a human shield," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

