Left Menu

16th edition of India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group meeting held in New Delhi

The 16th edition of the India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group (MCSG) meeting was conducted from December 5-6 in New Delhi, spanning two days, the Ministry of Defence said.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:17 IST
16th edition of India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group meeting held in New Delhi
Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar with German Air Force chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz (Image Credit: Twitter/@indiannavy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th edition of the India-Germany Military Cooperation Subgroup (MCSG) meeting was conducted from December 5-6 in New Delhi, spanning two days, the Ministry of Defence said. The meeting was co-chaired from the Indian side by Brigadier Vivek Narang, Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff IDC (A), HQ IDS, and Director, Department International Cooperation Armed Forces Office, Colonel (GS) Christian Schmidt, from the German side.

The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm, and cordial atmosphere. According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms and further strengthening ongoing defence engagements.

India-Germany Military Cooperation Subgroup (MCSG) is notably a forum established to boost defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Department of International Cooperation Armed Forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023