Left Menu

COP28 unifies global efforts aimed at finding effective solutions to climate change: South Sudan delegate

Albino Akol Atak, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the Republic of South Sudan, stressed that the UAE exerts immense efforts to help and support people and communities most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and natural disasters.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 22:32 IST
COP28 unifies global efforts aimed at finding effective solutions to climate change: South Sudan delegate
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 6 (ANI/WAM): Albino Akol Atak, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of the Republic of South Sudan, stressed that the UAE exerts immense efforts to help and support people and communities most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and natural disasters. He told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai that the UAE had provided, and continues to provide, assistance and support to mitigate the environmental effects of climate change across the world.

The minister said that COP28 contributes to unifying global efforts aimed at finding concrete and effective solutions to addressing climate change, in addition to holding many discussions and meetings to propose recommendations and binding commitments. Since its launch until now, the success of COP28 reiterates the leadership of the UAE and its commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change and reducing the environmental impact on a global scale, he added.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of South Sudan noted that his country has been exposed to heavy floods over the past four years, which flooded over 70 per cent of land area, all due to climate change. He explained that between 60 and 70 per cent of the population of South Sudan are affected by climate change, highlighting the country's efforts to address the issues of more than 9 million people who have been forced to relocate due to floods and rains caused by climate change.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management of South Sudan stressed that his country recently launched an early warning system to mitigate the effects of natural disasters and climate change, highlighting the importance of these systems as a proven effective method in disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023