Israeli Major General says military will 'push forward' in Khan Younis

The commander of the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, on Wednesday held an operational situation assessment with the IDF forces who are currently fighting in the area of the city of Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

The forces their presented the General with an assessment the offensive operations that they have carried out so far, and the follow-up plan for the ground operation in the area.

"The fight in Khan Yunis is a major effort. I get the impression that it is well managed - that they [the IDF forces] control it, that they push forward," said Major General Finkelman. "There are valuable goals here, we will go with it. Continue to establish it. We pour in what is needed here, and constantly push forward in front of the goals that are identified here in front of us." (ANI/TPS)

