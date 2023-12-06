Left Menu

Israeli forces destroy explosives laboratories in Jenin refugee camp

Israeli security forces raided the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, destroying tunnel shafts and laboratories for preparing explosives, the Israel Defence Forces said.

ANI | Updated: 06-12-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 23:35 IST
Israeli forces destroy explosives laboratories in Jenin refugee camp
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces raided the Jenin refugee camp on Wednesday, destroying tunnel shafts and laboratories for preparing explosives, the Israel Defence Forces said. The IDF said three laboratories and two shafts were discovered and destroyed inside the camp. Weapons, improvised explosive devices, ammunition, and military gear were seized along with thousands of shekels in cash.

During the operation, Palestinians in the camp threw explosives and shot at the soldiers, who returned fire. One soldier was slightly injured and taken to a hospital. In other counter-terror operations, 16 wanted Palestinians around Judea and Samaria were arrested on Tuesday night, of whom three were associated with Hamas.

In Halhul, near Hebron, soldiers sealed the building of a printing house that printed inciting Hamas material. Since Oct. 7, Israel's security forces have arrested approximately 2,100 Palestinian terrorists of whom 1,100 are associated with Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
3
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India
4
UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals: UBF

UAE national banks' sustainable finance pledge reaffirms leadership's goals:...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023