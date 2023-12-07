Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar interacts with Macquarie group team, shares India's 'view of world'

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar shared details of the meeting, posting, "Interacted with the visiting Macquarie group team today. Shared with them India's strong fundamentals, transformational changes underway and our view of the world."

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 08:12 IST
EAM Jaishankar interacts with Macquarie group team, shares India's 'view of world'
Visuals from the meeting. (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday interacted with the visiting team of Macquarie Group, sharing the "strong fundamental and transformational changes underway" in the country. Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar shared details of the meeting, posting, "Interacted with the visiting Macquarie group team today. Shared with them India's strong fundamentals, transformational changes underway and our view of the world."

The Australian envoy to India, Philip Green, was also among the team members of Macquarie Group who held a meeting with Jaishankar. Last month, Jaishankar announced a series of initiatives, underscoring a "real momentum" between India and Australia, which include new consulates on both sides, direct flight connections, advancements in the education field and many others.

The announcements were made by the EAM at a press briefing on the India-Australia Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue. Jaishankar highlighted the key aspects of the burgeoning relationship, saying there was "a real momentum in the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership".

Listing the key takeaways of the dialogue, the EAM said, "We saw new Consulates General on both sides, the Australians in Bengaluru, and we are opening ours in Brisbane. More direct flight connections. The opening of the first Australian university campuses in India. An agreement on mutual recognition of educational qualifications. Migration and mobility arrangement." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023