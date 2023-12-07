Left Menu

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta arrives in New Delhi on official visit

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on Thursday arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to further enhance India-Rwanda ties.

Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta arrives in New Delhi on official visit
Rwanda's Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta on Thursday arrived in New Delhi on an official visit to further enhance India-Rwanda ties. "Warm welcome to FM @Vbiruta of Rwanda as he arrives in New Delhi on an official visit. The visit will add fresh impetus to the India-Rwanda partnership," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi wrote on 'X'.

The India-Rwanda bilateral relations have been cordial and have grown steadily over the years, as per the MEA. In 1999, Rwanda officially opened its Mission in New Delhi and appointed its first resident Ambassador in New Delhi in 2001. India opened its resident Mission in Kigali on August 15, 2018.

India's engagement with Rwanda is at three levels, at the African Union (AU) level, at the level of the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and the bilateral level. India's engagement with Rwanda has been consultative, response-based and focused on developing Rwandan capacities and human capital, as per the MEA. Indian assistance to Rwanda has also been guided by the announcements made by India at the India-Africa Forum Summits in 2008, 2011, and 2015.

After the first India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-I), Rwanda was nominated by the AU as one of the recipients to host the India-Africa Vocational Training Centre (VTC). Former Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kalraj Mishra visited Kigali in January 2015 to inaugurate the Vocational Training Institute. (ANI)

