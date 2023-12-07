Left Menu

90 per cent drop in visitor arrivals to Israel in November

Due to the war in Gaza, there was more than a 90 per cent drop in the number of tourists who entered Israel from November 2022.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 10:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 10:17 IST
90 per cent drop in visitor arrivals to Israel in November
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 7 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on the total number of people who arrived in Israel from abroad in November of 2023. Due to the war in Gaza, there was more than a 90 per cent drop in the number of tourists who entered Israel from November 2022.

39,000 visitor arrivals to Israel were recorded (compared to 369,800 in November 2022). 42.1% of these visitors came from the United States. Of these, 38,300 were tourist arrivals (compared to 330,700 in November 2022).

Meanwhile, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics released the data on departure abroad of Israelis in November 2023. There was more than a 75 per cent drop in the number of travelers from November 2022. 148,700 Israelis departed the country (compared to 645,300 in November 2022). 93% of the departures were by air (137,800). (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 6

 Global
2
RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in India

RCS is back! Messages cross 50 million a month on Gupshup's platform in Indi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

FOREX-Dollar touches 2-week high, euro weaker as market bets on rate cuts

 United States
4
Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

Stock market bulls charge ahead as Nifty hits record highs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Boost Your Eye Health: A Guide to the Best Vitamins

Getting Started with Net Zero: Key Facts and Insights

7 Essential Life Lessons to Master Before You Dive into Entrepreneurship

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023