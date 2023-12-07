Left Menu

Seychelles President issues 'State of Emergency' after massive explosion

Following a massive blast at an explosives store, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has issued a state of emergency in the country, according to CNN.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:58 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Seychelles

Following a massive blast at an explosives store, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan has issued a state of emergency in the country, according to CNN. The blast has reportedly injured scores of people, and it is still not clear how many are injured or have lost their lives due to the blast.

The explosion in the Providence industrial district and neighbouring regions caused "massive damage," therefore schools are shut and only critical personnel are allowed to move about freely in the country, a statement from the President's office has said, as per CNN. "Following an explosion at the CCCL explosives store that has caused massive damage to the Providence Industrial area and the surrounding areas and major destruction caused by flooding due to heavy rains, the President has declared a State of Emergency for today the December 7," the statement said. According to the statement, the nation has also lately had significant flooding and strong rains, which have caused "major destruction."

Citing the local media, CNN has reported that at least 100 people were injured in the blast and another two were killed by floods. The people were requested to comply with the police by staying at home by Ramkalawan's office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

