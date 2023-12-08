Left Menu

Pakistan: Peshawar court bars authorities from arresting former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser

Peshawar High Court (PHC) has barred authorities from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in cases already registered, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

According to the daily, the advocate general asked the court to give them some time to prepare a response.

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim said the advocate general's response will be heard at the next hearing, ARY News reported. However, Ibrahim said Qaiser should not be arrested in any case that is already lodged against him.

The court will also appoint a special legal assistant in the case, which was adjourned till December 12. Earlier, a district and sessions court in Mardan sent Asad Qaiser to jail on judicial remand in a case related to protests that erupted in Pakistan on May 9 following the arrest of former PTI chairman Imran Khan. The court rejected the request of the police for the physical remand of Asad Qaiser and sent him to jail.

Asad Qaiser, who was recently granted bail by the sessions court, was re-arrested in a fresh case filed in Mardan, according to ARY News. Mardan District and Sessions Courts Judge Mohammad Zaib granted bail to Qaiser against surety bonds worth PKR 100,000. However, after his release, police re-arrested the PTI leader, citing his suspected involvement in the store attack.

Qaiser is accused of corruption in the procurement of equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College. He was arrested at Islamabad's Bani Gala on November 3. The ACE booked Qaiser over his alleged corruption in buying medical equipment for Gajju Khan Medical College in Swabi. (ANI)

