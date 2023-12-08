Left Menu

UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Yemen

The meeting discussed UAE-Yemen relations and ways to boost them across all fields to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:42 IST
UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Yemen
Yemen Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met with Maeen Abdulmalik, Prime Minister of Yemen, on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), which is being held at Expo City Dubai.

The meeting discussed UAE-Yemen relations and ways to boost them across all fields to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

They also touched on several of the topics on the COP28 agenda, and the role of the conference in driving climate action and tackling climate change and its global fallout. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023