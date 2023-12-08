Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts Mexico

03 pm (local time) at a depth of 44.4 kilometres, it added.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:43 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts Mexico
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Mexico on Thursday afternoon (local time), the US Geological Survey (USGS) informed. The USGS said the quake occurred 10 km North-northeast of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico. It occurred at 2:03 pm (local time) at a depth of 44.4 kilometres, it added.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.8 - 10 km NNE of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico," read a post on the official X handle of USGS. Meanwhile, Head of Government of Mexico City Matri Batres said, so far, no damage has been reported in Mexico City.

Taking to X, Batres posted, "The earthquake is calculated at 6 degrees. Epicenter located on the border of Puebla and Guerrero. The early evaluation system was activated. No damage has been reported in Mexico City so far." In a separate post on X, Batres stated that he had received a call from Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the possible damages caused by the earthquake.

"I inform you that before attending various interviews with the media, I received a call from the President @lopezobrador_ to ask me about possible damages derived from the earthquake. I informed him that all services were functioning normally, that the balance was white so far and that we would continue receiving reports," Batres posted on X. Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023