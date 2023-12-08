Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolts Mexico

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted Mexico on Thursday afternoon (local time), the US Geological Survey (USGS) informed. The USGS said the quake occurred 10 km North-northeast of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico. It occurred at 2:03 pm (local time) at a depth of 44.4 kilometres, it added.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.8 - 10 km NNE of Chiautla de Tapia, Mexico," read a post on the official X handle of USGS. Meanwhile, Head of Government of Mexico City Matri Batres said, so far, no damage has been reported in Mexico City.

Taking to X, Batres posted, "The earthquake is calculated at 6 degrees. Epicenter located on the border of Puebla and Guerrero. The early evaluation system was activated. No damage has been reported in Mexico City so far." In a separate post on X, Batres stated that he had received a call from Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the possible damages caused by the earthquake.

"I inform you that before attending various interviews with the media, I received a call from the President @lopezobrador_ to ask me about possible damages derived from the earthquake. I informed him that all services were functioning normally, that the balance was white so far and that we would continue receiving reports," Batres posted on X. Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

