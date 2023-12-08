Preparations for polls underway, schedule to be announced in few days: Pak Chief Election Commissioner

Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja said preparations for the general elections are being made and the schedule for the elections will be announced in a few days, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. In a statement marking National Voters Day, Sikander Sultan Raja said the Election Commission knows its constitutional and legal responsibilities and added that it is committed to holding "transparent and peaceful elections."

Raja said, "Fully prepared and committed to conduct transparent and peaceful elections." He added that the poll panel is currently involved in preparations for elections and the printing and distribution of electoral rolls have been completed, according to the Geo News report.

He announced that a notification for the appointments of election staff, including returning officers (Ros) and district returning officers (DROs) will be issued in a few days. Raja's statement comes at a time when political parties are carrying out election campaigns and dealing to strengthen their position in the elections due to take place on February 8, 2023. Raja reiterated that polls will take place at its scheduled time, stressing that the election commission will ensure complete security during the elections, Geo News reported.

He also called on the people of Pakistan to use their right to vote for the "bright future of the country and nation" and cooperate with the Pakistan Election Commission to ensure peaceful elections. Pakistan's CEC stressed further that people have the power to cast and urged them to cast their votes in the interest of the children's future.

On December 5, the Finance Division released PKR 17.4 billion for the ECP to conduct arrangements for polls, putting to rest rumours related to a delay in polls, Geo News reported. Last week, the ECP released the final list of delimitations of constituencies of the national and four provincial assemblies. Earlier in November, Pakistan President Arif Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday agreed to conduct Pakistan general elections on February 8 next year, Dawn reported.

Taking to X, President Alvi said, "After a detailed discussion the meeting unanimously agreed to hold General Elections in the country on 8th February 2024." (ANI)

