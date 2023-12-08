Left Menu

Fire erupts medicine market in Karachi's Kharadar

A fire erupted in a medicine market in Karachi's Kharadar on Thursday, ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 08:31 IST
Fire erupts medicine market in Karachi's Kharadar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A fire erupted in a medicine market in Karachi's Kharadar on Thursday, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to details, two fire brigades arrived at the incident spot immediately. The fire brigade officials stated that the fire is under control and the cooling process is underway. Meanwhile, no loss of life has been reported in the incident, as per ARY News.

On Wednesday, a six-story commercial-cum-residential building, named Arshi Shopping Centre, caught fire on Shahrah-e-Pakistan near Ayesha Manzil in District Central's Federal B Area. The death toll from the fire incident at Arshi shopping mall and residential flats in Pakistan's Karachi rose to five on Thursday, Geo News reported.

The report also stated that the blaze was finally extinguished and the building's cooling process was completed. According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when one of the shops caught fire during welding work on the ground floor. Unfortunately, the flames later spread to other shops that were part of the furniture market under the building, Geo News reported.

The Ayesha Manzil furniture market has over 250 shops on the ground floor, while furniture, mattresses, and petroleum products are kept on the mezzanine floor. Additionally, there are 450 residential flats on the upper four floors. According to Geo News, there were concerns that the building had weakened due to the fire and could collapse at any time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023