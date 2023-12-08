Left Menu

US President Biden tells Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas to blame for ceasefire ending

"We will continue to pursue every opportunity to free them," said Biden.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 14:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 14:05 IST
US President Biden tells Israeli PM Netanyahu, Hamas to blame for ceasefire ending
US President Joe Biden and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): US President Joe Biden spoke with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday night to express his "concern for the remaining hostages -- and to note that it was Hamas' refusal to releasze women civilia hostages that broke down the humanitarian pause." "We will continue to pursue every opportunity to free them," said Biden.

Biden also told Netanyahu that he clarified what Biden said was the "importance of the continuous and sustained flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza, and my concern regarding extremist violence committed against Palestinians in the West Bank." "I emphasized the critical need to protect civilians as Israel defends itself from Hamas," he added.

The President also spoke on Thursday with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss the latest developments in Gaza. The President said that he reiterated to the King his "commitment to increasing the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza." "We agreed we cannot stop working together towards a durable, sustainable peace in the Middle East," he said.

Thursday night was the first night of the eight day long Jewish holiday of Chanukah. On the holiday President Biden commented, "The story of Hanukkah teaches us that even a little bit of light, wherever it is found, can dispel the darkness and illuminate a path forward." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

