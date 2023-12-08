Left Menu

RBI, Bank of England sign MoU to facilitate cross-border settlement, clearing activities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Bank of England (BoE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate and exchange information regarding the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL).

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:54 IST
RBI, Bank of England sign MoU to facilitate cross-border settlement, clearing activities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Bank of England (BoE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate and exchange information regarding the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL). Notably, CCIL is an entity regulated and supervised by RBI.

The Indian High Commission in London informed in a press release that the MoU was signed by RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar and BoE Deputy Governor for Financial Stability, Sarah Breeden. The MoU aims to establish a framework for effective facilitation of cross-border settlement and clearing activities.

"The MoU establishes a framework by which RBI and BoE can work to cooperate, coordinate their supervisory functions and exchange formations related to CCIL, for effective facilitation of cross-border settlement and clearing activities," the release stated. The two central banks stated that they are committed to deepening relations and strengthening information sharing.

"Under this MoU, RBI and BoE are committed to deepening relations and strengthening their information sharing mechanism, in line with their respective laws and regulations," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023