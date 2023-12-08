Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif vows accountability for those behind his victimization

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has said that those behind his "political victimization" will be held accountable, The News International reported. He said that his purpose of returning to Pakistan was not just to form a government but also to bring accountability of those involved in the political victimisation of his party leaders.

The former Pakistan premier was addressing the party's parliamentary board meeting flanked by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other leaders in Lahore on Friday. Speaking about the corruption cases registered against him and his family members, Nawaz said those who lodged "bogus cases" should be taken to task, The News International reported.

"Our party leaders were put behind bars in false cases and I am being delivered justice after a period of seven years," he said. Sharif was referring to the graft cases registered against him and his family members following the infamous Panama Papers revelations.

Notably, the Pakistan Supreme Court disqualified Sharif for life for not declaring a receivable salary and also directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against him, The News International reported. Subsequently, the accountability courts sentenced him in Avenfield and Al-Aziza references in 2018.

However, the Islamabad HC overturned his conviction in the Avenfield reference last month while his appeal in Al-Azizia reference is pending before the court. Nawaz, said on Friday that they wanted to serve the nation but at the same time, he demanded to "hold accountable those individuals involved in the alleged victimisation of the PML-N leaders".

Nawaz, who returned to the country after ending a four-year self-imposed exile in London in October this year, said he did not return to the country only to form a government but also wanted action against those involved in corruption and political victimisation. Referring to the alleged leaked audio conversation of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Nawaz said the ex-top judge could be heard saying that the PML-N leaders, including him, should remain behind bars to pave the way for the then Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan ahead of 2018 general elections, The News International reported.

Without naming anyone, Nawaz also took a jibe at former PTI chief Imran Khan and termed the 190 million pounds NAB reference against the PTI leaders a "biggest scam" in the country's history. "They don't know anything about morals and principles of state of Madinah...they just used this to promote their political agenda," he said while referring to the PTI supremo's slogan to make Pakistan a Madina-like welfare state.

"190 million pound case is the biggest scandal and there are no doubts about it," The News International quoted him as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)