Israeli military finds terrorist post and weapons in a Gaza university

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that on Thursday, forces from its 749th Reserve Engineering Battalion destroyed buildings, including terrorist infrastructure that was used for Hamas activities, that were uncovered at "Al-Azhar" University in the Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City. The forces located in the university complex have terrorist resources, including an underground route that leaves the university yard and continues to a school about a kilometre from it.

In addition, many weapons of explosive charge, rocket parts, launchers, explosives activation systems, and a variety of technological means were found. The findings on the ground show that the terrorist organisation Hamas used the university building for military purposes.

In addition, IDF reserve fighters from the 14th Brigade raided the observation post of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the area of the Shati hospital. About 200 radios and dozens of cameras were found there. (ANI/TPS)

