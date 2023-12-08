Left Menu

2,200 wanted terrorists captured since start of war - two killed Thursday: IDF

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its forces captured two wanted terrorists residing in the Pharaoh refugee camp in Samaria.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that its forces captured two wanted terrorists residing in the Pharaoh refugee camp in Samaria. Mu'ad Abdullah, 33, was described by the IDF as a "prominent" terrorist operative who was formerly imprisoned in Israel, and Mo'taz al-Jawad, 25, another "prominent" terrorist who was also previously imprisoned.

The IDF forces were fired on during the activity and an exchange of fire ensured in which a number of terrorists were killed, including Bara Amir and Amar Tzovach - both armed men involved in terrorist activity against Israeli forces. Since the start of the war in Gaza, approximately 2,200 wanted terrorists have been captured throughout the Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley area, approximately 1,175 of whom are associated with the terrorist organisation Hamas.

Also, during an operation in the village of Silat a-Dahar, a terrorist suspected of being involved in shooting at IDF forces on December 3, 2023, was arrested. In the village of Al Khader, IDF reserve fighters confiscated rocket launchers.

In the village of Rantis, forces located and confiscated terrorist funds. No casualties were reported to any of the Israeli forces that took part in the operations. (ANI/TPS)

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

 Global
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

 India
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

 South Africa
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

