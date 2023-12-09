Left Menu

UAE welcomes peace-building steps between Armenia, Azerbaijan

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 15:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 9 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has welcomed positive developments and recent peace-building steps between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the confidence-building measures agreed upon by the two countries, and expressed its hope that this initiative would contribute to enhancing stability and steps undertaken towards consolidating peace, which includes achieving further development for the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and across the Caucasus region.

The Ministry underscored that the UAE supports all measures agreed upon by Armenia and Azerbaijan that enhance security and peace at the regional and international levels, and consolidates a sustainable settlement that initiates a new period of constructive cooperation between the two countries. The Ministry reaffirmed that the UAE underscores the importance of building bridges, cooperation and dialogue in resolving differences in a peaceful manner. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

