Gilgit Baltistan facing over 20 hours of load shedding

Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan is facing hours-long load shedding that has compelled the locals to live a miserable life. Daily Baad-e-Shimal, a local Urdu newspaper, said, "Gilgit-Baltistan is facing the worst electricity crisis, with Gilgit having 20 hours' load shedding."

It added, "People are in real trouble as no government since the past 15 years has been able to end this problem; and there are no such hopes in the near future as well." As the region faces intense cold during the winter season, the people have been facing immense problems due to the irregular supply of electricity.

Pamir Times, a popular newspaper from Gilgit Baltistan said in its recent report, "Remote valleys and far-flung areas are also either engulfed in darkness or rely on diesel-generators, lanterns burning Kerosene oil or natural gas, and candles." "Successive governments in the region have failed to develop a sustainable mechanism for power generation and distribution in the region. Knee-jerk reactions and populist rhetoric or tactics are often employed to quell the agitating masses, without addressing the deepening crisis, partly exacerbated by promotion of tourism in the region", said Pamir Times.

Due to the irregular supply of power, businesses in the region, especially hotels, have been suffering. Pamir Times also conducted a poll and found that 80 percent of the around 500 respondents said that their regions were suffering from upto, or over, 20 hours of load shedding.

It added, "Gilgit-Baltistan has massive potential to generate electricity from the elements of nature, including water, sunlight, and wind. The federal and regional government have failed to utilize any of these resources available in abundance in the region". (ANI)

