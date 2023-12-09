Israeli jets hit Hezbollah command center in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in an air strike it attacked what it described as an operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Israel Air Force jets attacked the operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanese territory in response to rocket launches towards the territory of the State of Israel earlier on Saturday. (ANI/TPS)

