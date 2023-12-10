Left Menu

Pakistan: Election Commission rules out possibility of delay in general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed that there is no apparent possibility of delay in the conduct of elections, according to The News International.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 13:17 IST
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has confirmed that there is no apparent possibility of delay in the conduct of elections, according to The News International. According to sources, the ECP considered some petitions and responded to those that landed in its office.

"The pleas before the Election Commission have mainly come up with two reasons for seeking delay in elections, i.e. security and harsh weather and these seem hardly convincing with the election schedule being announced most likely on December 14 while electoral rolls have already reached respective destinations in the districts across the country," the ECP sources said. However, notably, they pointed out that the polling could be delayed in a specific constituency due to reasons if the electoral body deemed so after receiving reports from the concerned departments, as reported by The News International.

Although, as of now, they have added security and the law and order situation is satisfactory all around. Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja said preparations for the general elections are being made and the schedule for the elections will be announced in a few days, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

In a statement marking National Voters Day, Sikander Sultan Raja said the Election Commission knows its constitutional and legal responsibilities and added that it is committed to holding "transparent and peaceful elections." He added that the poll panel is currently involved in preparations for elections and the printing and distribution of electoral rolls have been completed, according to the Geo News report.

Raja reiterated that polls will take place at its scheduled time, stressing that the election commission will ensure complete security during the elections, Geo News reported. He also called on the people of Pakistan to use their right to vote for the "bright future of the country and nation" and cooperate with the Pakistan Election Commission to ensure peaceful elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

