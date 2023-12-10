Left Menu

COP28 provides sustainable development solutions in developing countries: UNIDO Director-General

Gerd Muller, Director-General of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), said that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is a conference of solutions, focusing on investing in sustainable development, especially in developing and least developed countries.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 13:19 IST
COP28 provides sustainable development solutions in developing countries: UNIDO Director-General
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): Gerd Muller, Director-General of United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), said that the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is a conference of solutions, focusing on investing in sustainable development, especially in developing and least developed countries. In remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the conference, Muller said that UNIDO has adopted a new approach to cooperation with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He added that, through ongoing UNIDO-ITFC cooperation, both sides will achieve further collaboration that will contribute to eliminating hunger and providing job opportunities in developing countries. This will benefit many key sectors, he said, shedding light on the urgency of everyone having access to electricity and energy, especially since 600 million Africans do not have fair access to electricity.

Muller explained that the Islamic Development Bank is a critical partner in financing and cooperation with private sector partners. He noted that UNIDO has built a bridge for this commercial partnership between the private sector and investors in the clean energy sector, such as sustainable agriculture.

UNIDO Director-General highlighted the significance of investments focusing on new and green technologies and partnerships that aim to provide energy and food security access for the growing population. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023