Left Menu

Chile's pavilion at COP28 presents effective initiatives, solutions to address climate change

The Pavilion of Chile at COP28 is presenting effective initiatives and solutions that are making a significant contribution to addressing the effects of climate change.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 13:21 IST
Chile's pavilion at COP28 presents effective initiatives, solutions to address climate change
Chile's pavilion at COP28 (Source: Twitter/@PabellonCOPcl). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): The Pavilion of Chile at COP28 is presenting effective initiatives and solutions that are making a significant contribution to addressing the effects of climate change. The conference is an important platform for raising awareness and promoting initiatives to protect the planet.

The 140-square-metre space pavilion - located in the Blue Zone - provides an ideal environment for discussing topics such as the energy transition, sustainable finance, nature-based solutions, and the cryosphere. The pavilion is also a platform that links the Chilean delegation with other parties and observers and is the scene of signing important agreements and launching innovative initiatives that will boost Chile's climate action journey.

During its participation in COP28, Chile is showcasing its efforts to strike a balance between the public and private sectors in climate action, as well as the joint work that the Chilean community is doing to address the current climate crisis effectively. Maria Pilar Jimenez, Head of the Department of Development of Inclusive Exports, Chilean Exports Promotion Bureau (ProChile), said, "This is our second time participating in a conference of the parties as part of a trade delegation, and we have well-defined goals and a strengthened strategy."

In remarks to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Jimenez added that ProChile is working to give Chilean companies the flexibility they need to explore the opportunities available at COP28. The main objective of the participation is to understand the climate change ecosystem, participate in interactive activities to identify new trends and key players in this sector and explore business opportunities. Jimenez explained that ProChile is representing 15 Chilean companies at COP28. These companies aim to export their products and services to the UAE and the Middle East and North Africa region, take part in interactive meetings, and seek to attract investments from the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023