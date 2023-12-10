Israeli military finds Gaza terror base inside mosque

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 10 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported on its continued assaults on terrorist bases in Gaza over the past day. This included a raid carried out on a mosque in Gaza where forces found a terrorist base and supplies belonging to Hamas. The raid was conducted by the 12th Battalion of the IDF's Golani infantry brigade. Forces of the 12th Battalion also eliminated a terrorist squad.

During the operation, an explosive device was detonated near the forces. Immediately after this, the brigade directed a number of rapid attacks in the area in which a combat helicopter eliminated a number of terrorists who ambushed the forces on the roof of the mosque, a number of terrorists who came out of a tunnel shaft and other terrorists who were in the area. Also, a fighter jet destroyed the mosque and the underground infrastructure system underneath it. In addition, fighters from the Maglan special forces unit on Friday night identified three terrorists who came out of a tunnel shaft in the centre of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza and launched an RPG rocket at the forces. The fighters returned fire and eliminated the terrorists.

Later, the forces directed remotely manned aircraft (drones) that eliminated additional terrorists identified in the area and destroyed several tunnel shafts. Soldiers of the Duvdevan special forces unit overnight located a Hamas military headquarters in which there were a number of terrorists who planned to ambush the forces. The fighters launched an attack on the structure and Israel Air Force fighter jets eliminated a terrorist squad near the force.

Also, over the past day, forces from the Givati infantry Brigade eliminated terrorists, worked to locate and expose wide tunnel shafts, destroyed terrorist infrastructures and located many stockpiles of weapons. Saturday morning, in what was described as a brigade-level operation, terrorist infrastructures, anti-tank launching positions and buildings used to hide Hamas terrorists were attacked using air force helicopters and fighter jets. (ANI/TPS)

