Air Arabia Abu Dhabi marks its first flight to Colombo

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has marked the inauguration of its first flight to Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, Sri Lanka. The carrier will connect the UAE's capital to Colombo with three flights a week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has marked the inauguration of its first flight to Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo, Sri Lanka. The carrier will connect the UAE's capital to Colombo with three flights a week on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are happy to announce the commencement of our flights from Abu Dhabi to Colombo.

We recently relocated our Abu Dhabi operations to Terminal A, a state-of-the-art new facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport, and this launch further demonstrates our commitment to delivering smooth travel experiences for passengers and contributing to the growth of the travel and tourism sectors in both countries." Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "We are pleased to join our partners, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, in announcing this new route connecting Abu Dhabi to Sri Lanka's vibrant capital, Colombo.

This is a new destination for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and stands as a testament to the airline's continued growth, providing more destinations to travel to and from Abu Dhabi." Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to enhance global connectivity to and from the UAE's capital, serving 28 destinations with a fleet of 10 Airbus A320 aircraft directly from Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport. (ANI/WAM)

