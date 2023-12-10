Left Menu

Yemen's Houthis vow to target any Israel-bound ship regardless of ownership

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels announced on Saturday night that they will target any Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea regardless of the vessel's ownership.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 13:37 IST
Yemen's Houthis vow to target any Israel-bound ship regardless of ownership
Yemen's Houthis vow to target any Israel-bound ship (Source: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 10 (ANI/TPS): Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels announced on Saturday night that they will target any Israel-bound ship in the Red Sea regardless of the vessel's ownership. In a rambling thread posted on X, formerly called Twitter, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, leader of the Houthi rebels wrote, "The Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will prevent the passage of ships heading to the Zionist entity of any nationality if they do not enter the Gaza Strip where they need food and medicine, and it will become a legitimate target for our armed forces."

He added, "Out of concern for the safety of maritime navigation, we warn all ships and companies against dealing with Israeli ports." His thread also threatened ships escorting vessels en route to Israel.

So far, the Houthis have targeted ships with Israeli owners, the Galaxy Leader, which was brought to the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, and the Central Park, whose hijacking was thwarted by USS Mason. During the hijacking of Central Park, a missile was fired at the Mason from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. From bases along the Yemeni coast, Houthi rebels are able to threaten shipping in the Red Sea as they traverse the Bab el-Mandeb Straits, a narrow maritime chokepoint between the Arabian Peninsula and Africa. The majority of the world's oil passes through the strait from the Indian Ocean towards the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea.

Since November 9, the Houthis have launched ballistic missiles and aerial drones at Israel. All were intercepted by Israeli or American air defence systems or fell short of their targets. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023