Left Menu

UNAMA reiterates its commitment to rights of women, girls in Afghanistan

As women and girls continue to face denial of basic human rights under the Taliban in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reiterated its commitment to the rights of women and girls in the country on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, according to Khaama Press.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:47 IST
UNAMA reiterates its commitment to rights of women, girls in Afghanistan
UN special envoy for Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As women and girls continue to face denial of basic human rights under the Taliban in Afghanistan, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has reiterated its commitment to the rights of women and girls in the country on the occasion of World Human Rights Day, according to Khaama Press. The head of UNAMA, Roza Otunbayeva, stated that Afghanistan is a signatory to international human rights treaties and that the preservation of human rights is critical for Afghanistan's future well-being, reconciliation, and stability.

According to the organisation, despite improvements in security as a result of reduced armed violence, Afghanistan's human rights situation has remained "dire" since 2021. On the occasion of "World Human Rights Day," the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged the Taliban to embrace and promote human rights commitments.

According to the organization's statement, Taliban government officials have a greater responsibility to play in promoting and protecting human rights for all Afghans, particularly women and girls, Khaama Press reported. The Deputy Office of UNAMA has accused the Taliban of persistent violations of women's and girls' rights, saying that many of them have been barred from daily life and public affairs.

Furthermore, among abuses against women and girls in Afghanistan, UNAMA's statement emphasised "arbitrary detention, threats, and censorship of women's rights defenders," Khaama Press reported. Several human rights organisations have appealed for the protection of human rights in Afghanistan, notably the rights of women and girls, throughout the last two years.

Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has been the country's de facto authority. Despite initial public commitments to uphold the rights of women and girls, the Taliban introduced policies of systematic discrimination that violate their rights. Women and girls across Afghanistan reacted to this crackdown with a wave of protests. In response, the Taliban targeted protesters with harassment and abuse, arbitrary arrest and detention, enforced disappearance, and physical and psychological torture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023