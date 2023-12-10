Left Menu

Pakistan: Senate chairman accepts Imran Khan's party leader Shaukat Tarin's resignation

"Therefore, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good and move on," Tarin had said, adding that he was resigning from PTI and also from the Senate.

The Pakistan senate chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani accepted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin's resignation from the upper house of the parliament, Dawn News reported on Sunday. The PTI leader announced to quit the party and politics for good, citing financial and health reasons.

He said that the last two-and-a-half years had been "very challenging" for him, both financially and due to his "deteriorating health" after "double Covid episodes". "Therefore, at the insistence of my family and friends, I have decided to resign from active politics for good and move on," Tarin had said, adding that he was resigning from PTI and also from the Senate.

Dawn News reported, citing an official statement from the leader, that Tarin met Sanjrani in Dubai and tendered his resignation, which was later accepted by the senate chairman. Tarin was appointed the finance minister by the PTI government in 2021. However, because he was not elected to Parliament, his constitutional term ended on October 16, after which he was made the finance adviser to the prime minister.

Moreover, Tarin was elected as a senator, after which he resumed his role as finance minister. Tarin's resignation is a substantial blow to PTI, already reeling from the departure of numerous leaders since May 9, when violated protests erupted following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, Dawn News reported.

Among those who have left are prominent figures like Usman Buzdar, Ali Zaidi, Pervez Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Asad Umar, Usman Dar and Farrukh Habib. (ANI)

