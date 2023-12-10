Left Menu

Pak court grants one-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry to anti-corruption establishment

It reported that the former minister was presented before the judicial magistrate where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under anti-corruption authorities.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 17:15 IST
Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A local court in Islamabad granted a one-day physical remand of the former Pakistan federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a graft case, ARY News reported on Sunday. It reported that the former minister was presented before the judicial magistrate where the judge reserved its verdict and sent Fawad on a one-day physical remand under anti-corruption authorities.

During the hearing, the prosecutor requested the court to grant five-day remand of the accused which was rejected by the court. Last month, Fawad Chaudhry, who left PTI over May 9 violence, was arrested from his home in Islamabad, his wife Hiba Chaudhry said. "Fawad has been arrested and taken to an unknown place," she added.

In January, Fawad was arrested for publicly threatening the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan's former Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, has been granted B-class facilities in jail, according to The Nation.

Chief Commissioner Anwarul Haq appeared before the High Court in a lawsuit concerning Fawad Chaudhry's prison amenities, as per a court order. The Chief Commissioner gave an implementation report on Fawad Chaudhry's requests during the court hearing.

According to the report, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has been given B-class jail accommodations and is allowed to speak with his family and solicitors per the court's orders, The Nation reported. The Nation is an English-language daily newspaper based in Lahore, Pakistan.

Chief Commissioner Anwarul Haq appeared before the High Court in a lawsuit concerning Wawad Chaudhry's prison amenities, as per a court order. Furthermore, the court authorised Fawad Chaudhry and his wife to have a private meeting on the jail grounds.

In the course of the discussion with the Deputy Superintendent of Jail, Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb underscored the necessity of furnishing Fawad Chaudhry with medical services in compliance with the jail manual, according to The Nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

