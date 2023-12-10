Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Peru

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale struck 57 km SSW of Paracas, Peru on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The tremors were felt at 17:22:49 (UTC+05:30), and the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10.0 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 14.355°S and, Longitude: 76.461°W, respectively. No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

