Left Menu

"Gaza's health system is on its knees, collapsing," says WHO chief Tedros

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the healthcare system in Gaza is "on its knees and collapsing" and expressed regret at the failure to pass a resolution in UN security council calling for a ceasefire, CNN reported on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:05 IST
"Gaza's health system is on its knees, collapsing," says WHO chief Tedros
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the healthcare system in Gaza is "on its knees and collapsing" and expressed regret at the failure to pass a resolution in UN security council calling for a ceasefire, CNN reported on Sunday. It reported that the WHO chief outlined that the impact of Israel's war on Gaza is 'catastrophic'.

"It's stating the obvious to say that the impact of the conflict on health is catastrophic," Tedros told an emergency WHO meeting held Sunday. "Gaza's health system is on its knees and collapsing... The health system's capacity has been reduced to one-third of what it was," he said.

CNN reported quoting Tedros, that only 14 out of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are partially functional. As an example on the conditions, he also pointed out how two major hospitals in southern Gaza are operating at three times their bed capacity. Overcrowding is creating the "ideal conditions" for the spread of the diseases, the top health official said, adding there are "worrying signs" of epidemic diseases, including jaundice and bloody diarrhoea.

Tedros said the WHO had convened on Sunday to discuss a resolution which, if adopted, would require him to carry out several tasks, including reporting on the public health implications of the crisis. "I must be frank with you. These tasks are almost impossible in the current circumstances. It's for that reason that the Secretary-General last week invoked Article 99 of the United Nations Charter and called for a humanitarian ceasefire," Tedros said.

He said he "deeply" regretted that the UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire failed to be adopted after the United States vetoed it during a Friday vote. While acknowledging that negotiations on the Security Council resolution were "difficult," the WHO Director-General reiterated his belief that a ceasefire is the "only way to truly protect and promote the health of the people of Gaza." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023