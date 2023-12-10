Left Menu

Israeli PM voices 'dissatisfaction' to Putin over UN vote in favour of Gaza ceasefire

Russia's President Putin and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu speak after their meeting in Jerusalem (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his 'dissatisfaction' over the Russian representative's position against Israel at the UN and other forums, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday. Taking to X, Israel's PMO said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war against Hamas and the situation in the region. The PM expressed his dissatisfaction with the positions expressed against Israel by Russian representatives at the UN and in other forums."

During their conversation, Netanyahu also requested that Russia put pressure on the Red Cross about visits and the delivery of medicines for the hostages held by Hamas. Israel PMO also shared on X, "Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his appreciation of the Russian effort to release an Israeli citizen with Russian citizenship and said that Israel would use all means, diplomatic and military alike, to free all of our hostages."

The UN Security Council on Monday rejected a Russian resolution calling for a ceasefire to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, with delegates refusing to back a motion that did not single out Hamas for its devastating shock onslaught in Israel that left at least 1,300 people dead. Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) released new footage showing troops of the Golani Infantry Brigade fighting Hamas in Gaza City's Shejaiya neighbourhood.

It said the troops have so far uncovered some 15 tunnel shafts, discovered weapons, and killed numerous Hamas operatives in the neighbourhood. The IDF said tanks and a fighter jet struck several more Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon in response to repeated attacks by the terror group in the north of Israel.

It added that separately, an attack helicopter hit an anti-tank missile squad preparing to carry out an attack near the northern community of Yiftah. (ANI)

