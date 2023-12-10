COP28 solidifies efforts aimed at climate course correction: UNECA

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): James Murombedzi, Senior Climate Governance Expert at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), said that the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) is of particular importance as it marks the first time that the Paris Agreement is being reviewed through the Global Stocktake. In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28, he noted that the first technical report of the Global Stocktake was published in September, which indicated that the world is not on track to achieve many of the Paris Agreement goals.

"We at the African Climate Policy Centre believe that the role of COP28 not only goes beyond reviewing global climate performance, but also solidifies the efforts aimed at climate course correction," he added. Murombedzi hailed the operationalising of the Loss and Damage Fund as a "very strong start," highlighting the positive and promising development regarding unifying global efforts to effectively address climate issues.

He pointed out that UNECA expects that there will be sufficient financing to build the resilience of African economies to the impacts of climate change.(ANI/WAM)

