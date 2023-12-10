Left Menu

UAE: 14th Annual Sir Bani Yas Forum concludes in Dubai

The 14th annual Sir Bani Yas Forum, organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Atlantic Council, concluded today in Dubai.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): The 14th annual Sir Bani Yas Forum, organised by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Atlantic Council, concluded today in Dubai. The annual high-level retreat is the initiative of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The event, which ran from December 8-10, featured constructive debates and discussions about the most pressing issues confronting the Middle East region and brought together eminent decision-makers and leading experts for open and frank discussions on these issues. The setting of this retreat fostered open dialogues about difficult yet essential topics and allowed new ideas to be debated and developed. The participants were current and former foreign ministers from around the world, as well as a select number of international policy experts. They were convened to share their expertise and understanding of regional issues.

The discussions addressed a wide host of critical matters facing the region, including the ongoing conflicts in the region, climate change, artificial intelligence, demographic trends, and regional economic transformation. As in past years, all proceedings were conducted under the Chatham House Rule of non-attribution; there were no prepared statements, no communiques, and no reporting media. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

