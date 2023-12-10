Still offtrack to limit global warming to 1.5-degree despite COP28 climate talks in Dubai: IEA

Despite pollution-cutting pledges made by dozens of countries during United Nations-backed climate negotiations in Dubai, the world is still offtrack to restrict global warming to the critical 1.5-degree threshold, according to a study published Sunday by the International Energy Agency, CNN reported. The assessment is the first full report card on the outcome of the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

The results reveal that the commitments would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 4 gigatonnes, which is less than one-third of what is now needed to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. According to the IEA, the pledges "would not be nearly enough" to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, according to Executive Director Fatih Birol, the pledges were described as "positive" and in line with several of the IEA's suggestions prior to the discussions. However, he stated that not enough countries had joined them and that promises to reduce fossil fuel consumption were required to overcome the gap

The IEA analysis was based on pledges related to renewable energy, energy efficiency, and methane reduction, a strong greenhouse gas, CNN reported. More than 120 countries, including the United States, have now agreed to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency measures. At the negotiations, fifty major oil and gas firms, including Exxon and Saudi Aramco, pledged to reduce methane emissions from their oil and gas activities by the end of the decade, according to CNN.

This translates to a reduction in methane intensity of 80 to 90 per cent from their products. They also resolved to put a stop to routine flaring by 2030. Flaring is the intentional combustion of natural gas during oil extraction.

The primary cause of the climate catastrophe is the use of fossil fuels. Countries agreed to phase out coal production by 2021 at the COP26 talks in Glasgow, Scotland, but negotiations on language governing all fossil fuels, including oil and gas, have proven more difficult.

In response to the IEA's assessment, the COP28 chair stated that the progress reported was "a major breakthrough," adding that "no previous COP has achieved so much so soon. (ANI)

