COP28 surpasses expectations with daily successes: UAE's Permanent Representative to IRENA

The Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Nawal Al Hosany, said that the 28th United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) has exceeded expectations in terms of financial commitments and global pledges that support global climate and environmental action. In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28, she stressed the pioneering role of youths at the climate conference, underscoring the importance of building their skills and supporting their ideas to adopt solutions to the issues of climate challenges and renewable energy.

Dr Al Hosany highlighted the importance of taking decisive measures to address climate challenges through the adoption of renewable energy solutions, pointing to the commitment of over 123 countries to the pledge of tripling the adoption of renewable energy by 2030 and doubling energy efficiency, emphasising the major role played by IRENA in conceiving this pledge in order to keep 1.5 °C within reach and enhance energy security. She underpinned IRENA's cooperation with the COP28 Presidency in the framework of enhancing access to financing, where initiatives were launched at the climate conference, the funding of which exceeded US$80 billion.

Dr Al Hosany praised the daily successes of COP28, including strengthening financial initiatives and global momentum, and highlighting the global agreement reached on issues such as the Loss and Damage Fund. The Permanent Representative of the UAE to IRENA stressed the need to uphold global commitments related to financing, in addition to shifting focus to developing infrastructure that accommodates renewable energy in the electricity grids of the committed countries. (ANI/WAM)

