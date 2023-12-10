Left Menu

UAE's Paralympic's Alaryani wins gold medal at Paralympic Shooting World Championship in Al Ain

UAE's Paralympic shooting star Abdulla Sultan Alaryani made glory by winning gold medal (men's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1) at the ongoing Paralympic Shooting World Championship in Al Ain.

Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Paralympic shooting star Abdulla Sultan Alaryani made glory by winning a gold medal (men's 50m rifle, 3 positions SH1) at the ongoing Paralympic Shooting World Championship in Al Ain. With his impressive performance, the UAE athlete scored 452.3 points.

A total 20 nations will be represented by 213 athletes are participating in the Paralympic Shooting World Championship, held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Charitable Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The tournament is organised by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting Golf Club, in cooperation with the International Paralympic Shooting Federation and the International Paralympic Committee. (ANI/WAM)

