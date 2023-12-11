India rejects 'secret memo report' over launch of crackdown against Khalistani terrorists, call it "fake and fabricated"

India has rejected reports regarding a memo claiming that the Indian government ordered consulates in Northern America to launch a "crackdown scheme" against Khalistani terrorists in Western nations, calling it "fake and completely fabricated," Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Sunday. Reacting to reports of "secret memo," Arindam Bagchi stated, "We strongly assert that such reports are fake and completely fabricated. There is no such memo.

Bagchi said that the report is part of a "sustained disinformation campaign against India." He said that the media outlet is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence. In the statement, Bagchi said, "This is part of a sustained disinformation campaign against India. The outlet in question is known for propagating fake narratives peddled by Pakistani intelligence. The posts of the authors confirm this linkage."

"Those who amplify such fake news only do so at the cost of their own credibility," he added. US-based news outlet The Intercept claimed that a secret memo was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in April 2023. The news report claimed that the Indian government, in the memo ordered its consulates in North America to launch a "sophisticated crackdown scheme" against Sikh diaspora organisations in Western nations.

The Intercept claimed that the memo included several Sikh dissidents under investigation by India's intelligence agencies, including Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. According to the report, the memo said, "Concrete measures shall be adopted to hold the suspects accountable." The report claimed that the memo issued by MEA did not order the killings of Khalistani separatists. However, it instructed Indian consular officials operating in the US and Canada to work in cooperation with India's Research and Analysis Wing, the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau.

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a Gurdwara in Canada's Surrey in June this year. Nijjar was wanted in India, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) having announced a cash reward on him. Hailing from Bharsinghpur village in Punjab's Jalandhar, Nijjar was based in Surrey and had been declared "absconder" by the NIA. Earlier in September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations of Indian involvement in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

India had rejected the allegations, calling them "absurd and motivated." According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Canada has not been able to present any evidence to back its claims over the killing. (ANI)

