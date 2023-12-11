Political rivals participating in polls to evade imprisonment: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

In an apparent reference to Pakistan's former Prime Ministers - Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Sunday that one is contesting general elections to evade imprisonment, while the other is seeking to escape prison by securing a win in the polls, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. He made the remarks while addressing a party convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat. It is the second consecutive day that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, according to The Express Tribune report.

While speaking at a party convention in Lower Dir, he advised Nawaz Sharif to follow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's example and base his electoral strategy on political strength instead of depending on "selectors" for support in order to become Pakistan's PM for the fourth time, according to The Express Tribune report. He said that PTI chairman Imran Khan ignored his advice and faced legal troubles by depending on "umpires." He predicted that Nawaz Sharif would once again confront selectors, considering his history of challenging those who facilitated his rise to power.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari stressed that the PPP focuses on addressing public issues through polls, while other parties engage in the politics of hatred. He said that some contest elections for personal problems. However, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari noted that his struggle is against poverty and inflation and pledged to stand against these challenges rather than running away, The Express Tribune reported. On Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took a jibe at Nawaz Sharif saying that the three-time former PM is seeking a fourth term via "selection", Geo News reported.

Taking a jibe at Nawaz Sharif, he said, "Mian sahib you have come [to the power] three times via 'selection'. At least be 'elected' for [your] fourth tenure [as prime minister this time]." His remarks come as political parties in Pakistan prepare for the upcoming general elections set to be held on for February 8 next year. According to Geo News, ever since the announcement of the poll date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the PPP and the PML-N have witnessed an intensifying verbal showdown with the former accusing the latter of getting special treatment whereas the rest of the parties are being denied a level playing field ahead of elections.

Calling on Nawaz Sharif to indulge in politics that respects the sanctity of the vote, the PPP chairman underscored that he along with the people of Pakistan will not accept PML-N supremo as Pakistan's PM if he comes to power "via selection". "If [Nawaz] comes through selection then neither the public nor I will accept [that result]," he warned, adding that he will resist every "selected" ruler, as per Geo News report.

He also disapproved of Nawaz Sharif's bid to become Pakistan's PM for the fourth time, saying that what difference would it make if a person who has failed three times came to power one more time. (ANI)

