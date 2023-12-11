China Coast Guard provokes Philippinian vessels, personnel; President Marcos directs authorities to conduct missions

Philippine President Bongbong Marcos directed the uniformed services to proceed with a mission-oriented mindset as the China Coast Guard and their Chinese Maritime Militia provoked and acted aggressively against Philippinian vessels and personnel over the weekend. Further, Marcos stressed that their aggression has only strengthened their will to protect their nation's sovereignty and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea.

"The aggression and provocations perpetrated by the China Coast Guard and their Chinese Maritime Militia against our vessels and personnel over the weekend have only further steeled our determination to defend and protect our nation's sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea," Philippine President posted on X. Moreover, President Marcos is also constantly communicating with Philippine national security and defence leadership to conduct missions.

"I have been in constant communication with our national security and defence leadership and have directed our uniformed services to conduct their missions with the utmost regard for the safety of our personnel, yet proceed with a mission-oriented mindset," he added. Meanwhile, he reiterated which areas are settled and widely recognised between them, stating that Ayungin Shoal is within our Exclusive Economic Zone and any foreign claim of sovereignty over it is baseless and contrary to international law.

"Bajo de Masinloc is a sovereign Philippine territory and an integral part of our archipelago," he said, adding that no one but the Philippines has a legitimate right or legal basis to operate anywhere in the West Philippine Sea. Furthermore, Marcos emphasised that the illegal presence in their water and dangerous actions against the Philippine citizens is an outright and blatant violation of international law and the rules-based international order.

"To our gallant service members, be assured of our utmost gratitude and fullest support. We remain undeterred," he added. Earlier in September, the Philippines accused Chinese vessels of engaging in what they described as "dangerous manoeuvres" within the disputed South China Sea region.

It follows closely on the heels of a prior dispute in which the Philippines accused Chinese coast guard ships of using water cannons against their vessels during an attempt to resupply troops stationed at the same shoal in the Spratly Islands, referred to as the Nansha Islands in China. China asserts "indisputable sovereignty" over a vast portion of the South China Sea, encompassing the Spratly Islands, an archipelago with territorial claims or partial claims by the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan. The Philippines refers to part of this area as the West Philippine Sea. (ANI)

