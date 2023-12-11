Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 08:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 08:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 08:04:05 (IST) at a depth of 180 kilometres. The quake was located at 151 kilometres South-Southeast (SSE) of Fayzabad.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 11-12-2023, 08:04:05 IST, Lat: 35.77 & Long: 70.91, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 151km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the NCS posted on X. Last month, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 magnitude struck Fayzabad in the first week.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 01:25:36 IST, Lat: 37.64 & Long: 74.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 328km ENE of Fayzabad," NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, in October, a deadly earthquake in the Herat province of Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses.

Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude 6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks. (ANI)

