Left Menu

Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea against Toshakhana conviction

In the Toshakhana criminal case, the District and Sessions Court had previously sentenced the former prime minister and PTI founder to three years in prison.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:32 IST
Islamabad High Court reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea against Toshakhana conviction
Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has reserved its verdict pending on the plea filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, who seeks the suspension of his conviction in the Toshakhana case, ARY News reported on Tuesday. In the Toshakhana criminal case, the District and Sessions Court had previously sentenced the former prime minister and PTI founder to three years in prison.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Jahangiri heard the plea and reserved the verdict after considering arguments from both sides, according to ARY News. The former prime minister contested the trial court's decision to curtail his right to defence in the Toshakhana case, urging the Islamabad High Court to nullify the trial court's order and reinstate his right to defence.

The PTI chairman also requested an expedited consideration of his petition. On August 5, the District and Sessions Court had sentenced the then PTI chairman to three years in prison in the Toshakhana criminal case. Additionally, a fine of Pakistan Rupee (PKR) 1,00,000 was imposed, and the court declared the former prime minister ineligible to hold public office for five years.

The court's verdict asserted that the accused, Imran Khan, had intentionally provided false details of Toshakhana gifts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and was found guilty of corrupt practices. The court explicitly stated, "Imran Khan deliberately submitted fake details (of Toshakhana gifts) to the ECP and is found guilty of corrupt practices," ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023