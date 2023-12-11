Left Menu

UNGA to resume emergency session on Gaza after US veto blocks ceasefire resolution

This decision follows the United States' veto of a UN Security Council resolution on Friday, which had called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:05 IST
UNGA to resume emergency session on Gaza after US veto blocks ceasefire resolution
UNGA President Dennis Francis (Photo/X@UN_PGA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the situation in Gaza is set to resume on Tuesday, as announced by UNGA President Dennis Francis, CNN reported. This decision follows the United States' veto of a UN Security Council resolution on Friday, which had called for a humanitarian ceasefire.

In a letter penned to the 193 UN member states, UNGA President Dennis Francis conveyed that representatives from Egypt and Mauritania, acting as the Chairs of the Arab Group and Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Group, respectively, had called for the special meeting on Tuesday, according to CNN. They invoked UNGA resolution 377, known as "United for Peace," which empowers the General Assembly to convene when the Security Council "fails to exercise its primary responsibility to act as required to maintain international peace and security."

The joint letter from the representatives emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "In the absence of a ceasefire and in light of the ongoing grave breaches of international law, including humanitarian and human rights law, and violations of the relevant United Nations resolutions... the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, particularly in the Gaza Strip, has continued to dramatically deteriorate." The emergency session is scheduled to begin at 3 pm ET on Tuesday, according to UNGA President Dennis Francis.

The US had exercised its veto power to block a UN resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The draft resolution, presented by the United Arab Emirates, had proposed "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire," the release of all hostages, and ensuring humanitarian access. Thirteen countries supported the resolution, the US vetoed it, and the United Kingdom abstained. Following this, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accused the United States of being "responsible" for the bloodshed of children in Gaza after Washington vetoed a UN resolution calling for an 'immediate ceasefire', Times of Israel reported."

He described the American position as aggressive and immoral, a flagrant violation of all humanitarian principles and values, and held the US responsible for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and elderly people in the Gaza Strip," a statement from President Abbas's office read. This move came after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN charter, an unusual step that allowed him to call a Security Council meeting on an "issue that may aggravate existing threats to the maintenance of international peace and security." Notably, this powerful tool had not been used since 1989, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, human rights

UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new cancer division; Lawyers challenging Kentucky abortion ban call for more plaintiffs and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new canc...

 Global
3
UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quality health care for refugees and host communities in Kenya

UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quali...

 Global
4
Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘phasedown’

Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023