Pakistan: Counter-Terrorism Department arrests nine terrorists from Punjab

The operations were conducted in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, and Hafizabad. Among the nine arrested, two were major financiers of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:16 IST
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan's Punjab province arrested nine 'terrorists' who were associated with the banned outfits during intelligence-based operations in various cities of the province, ARY News reported on Monday. It reported, quoting the CTD spokesperson, that the department conducted 70 intelligence-based operations in Punjab cities and rounded up nine 'terrorists'.

The spokesperson added that the operations were conducted in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot, and Hafizabad. Among the nine arrested, two were major financiers of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). During the operation, explosives, IED devices, mobile phones, cash were recovered from the arrested terrorists identified as Abdul Rahman, Abdul Wahid, Azeem, Zaman, Sufiyan, Siddique and Sajjid Jutt.

The CTD spokesman said 47 suspects were arrested during 314 combing operations this week, and 12,893 people were questioned during the operations. Last month, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed three terrorists associated with a banned outfit during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Khuzdar district, ARY News reported.

The Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said that an IBO was conducted in Balochistan's Khuzdar district, in which three terrorists of a banned outfit were killed. A large cache of arms and explosive material was recovered from the terrorists. The CTD team recovered two sub-machine guns, a pistol, hand grenades, a magnetic IED and rounds during the IBO. (ANI)

