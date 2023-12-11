Pakistan: Villagers burn wheat storage facility of farmer who allowed his daughter to study

Villagers set ablaze the wheat shortage facility of a farmer who allowed his daughter to study and ride a motorcycle with her younger brothers to school in Ratodero town of Larkana district in Sindh province of Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported on Monday. It reported that the incident took place in Zangeja village, within the limits of Lashari police station on Sunday.

Aushaq Zangejo alleged that he was threatened by the villagers to stop his daughter Zainab Zangejo from riding the motorbike but he did not pay heed to their warnings. The girl told the local media that she goes to her high school in Ratodero on the bike and her confidence is disliked in the village.

The SSP Larkana took notice of the incident and directed the local police to take action on the matter. In Pakistan, the literacy rate in 2022 has shown a consistent trend where males have higher literacy rates compared to females. This traditional pattern has persisted over the years, hindering efforts to bridge the gender gap in literacy, The Express Tribune reported.

As of 2022, the male literacy rate stands at 70 per cent, while the female literacy rate lags behind at 48 per cent. This discrepancy in literacy levels reflects the challenges faced by females in accessing quality education and highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions to address this issue. The Express Tribune reported, according to the Population and Housing Census, the overall gross enrollment rate for the country is 78 per cent, with males dominating this percentage at 94%. The fact that the male literacy rate remains high, even in rural areas (63 per cent), compared to females (36 per cent), underscores the persistent gender disparity in educational access.

One of the main challenges contributing to gender inequality in education is the limited access to schools for girls, particularly in rural and remote areas. Economic constraints, long distances to schools and cultural barriers often prevent girls from pursuing education. Early marriages and child labour further exacerbate the issue, perpetuating the cycle of illiteracy. (ANI)

