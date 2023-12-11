Human skeleton unearthed during house construction in Karachi

A human skeleton was reportedly discovered at a house construction site in Karachi's Orangi town, as reported by ARY News on Tuesday. According to the police statement, the property owner, Salim Kashmiri, had sold the house to Azeem a year ago. During the ongoing construction, Azeem stumbled upon a human skeleton buried in one of the rooms.

Initial reports indicated that the skeleton, believed to be of a woman, had been interred several years ago, wrapped in a piece of cloth before burial, ARY News reported. Police sources revealed that the forensic team has already collected DNA samples, which will be cross-referenced with the database. The registration of a case will follow after obtaining the forensic report.

In a similar incident in October of this year, a human skeleton was found in a bungalow near Zamzama, under the jurisdiction of the Clifton police station. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi stated that an investigation has been initiated, and the skeleton has been sent to the hospital for identification and a medical report. The SSP South mentioned that the closed bungalow, unoccupied for over seven months, belongs to Muhammad Ahmad Aslam, ARY News reported. (ANI)

