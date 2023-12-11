Left Menu

Human skeleton unearthed during house construction in Karachi

According to the police statement, the property owner, Salim Kashmiri, had sold the house to Azeem a year ago. During ongoing construction, Azeem stumbled upon a human skeleton buried in one of the rooms.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:53 IST
Human skeleton unearthed during house construction in Karachi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A human skeleton was reportedly discovered at a house construction site in Karachi's Orangi town, as reported by ARY News on Tuesday. According to the police statement, the property owner, Salim Kashmiri, had sold the house to Azeem a year ago. During the ongoing construction, Azeem stumbled upon a human skeleton buried in one of the rooms.

Initial reports indicated that the skeleton, believed to be of a woman, had been interred several years ago, wrapped in a piece of cloth before burial, ARY News reported. Police sources revealed that the forensic team has already collected DNA samples, which will be cross-referenced with the database. The registration of a case will follow after obtaining the forensic report.

In a similar incident in October of this year, a human skeleton was found in a bungalow near Zamzama, under the jurisdiction of the Clifton police station. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Imran Qureshi stated that an investigation has been initiated, and the skeleton has been sent to the hospital for identification and a medical report. The SSP South mentioned that the closed bungalow, unoccupied for over seven months, belongs to Muhammad Ahmad Aslam, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023